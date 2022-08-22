Pearson (PSO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):
- 8/3/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15).
- 8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78).
- 8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42).
- 7/20/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($9.67).
- 7/13/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 775 ($9.36).
- 7/5/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 826 ($9.98) to GBX 835 ($10.09).
- 6/29/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.
Pearson Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSE:PSO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.33. 575,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.07.
Pearson Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.
Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.
