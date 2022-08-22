Pearson (PSO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pearson (NYSE: PSO):

8/3/2022 – Pearson was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 775 ($9.36) to GBX 840 ($10.15).

8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 835 ($10.09) to GBX 975 ($11.78).

8/2/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 780 ($9.42).

7/20/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 760 ($9.18) to GBX 800 ($9.67).

7/13/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 770 ($9.30) to GBX 775 ($9.36).

7/5/2022 – Pearson had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 826 ($9.98) to GBX 835 ($10.09).

6/29/2022 – Pearson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.33. 575,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,582. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pearson plc has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.8062 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Pearson by 88.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Pearson by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pearson in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

