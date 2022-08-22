Parker-Hannifin (PH) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) in the last few weeks:

8/13/2022 – Parker-Hannifin was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/9/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $361.00.

8/9/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC to $340.00.

8/5/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $300.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/5/2022 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Parker-Hannifin was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

7/19/2022 – Parker-Hannifin was given a new $330.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/18/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $290.00 to $245.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $343.00 to $283.00.

7/13/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $336.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $385.00 to $335.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $301.00 to $289.00.

7/8/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $335.00 to $329.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $334.00 to $301.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Parker-Hannifin had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $346.00 to $287.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.6 %

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $10.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $285.06. 774,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after acquiring an additional 976,153 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

