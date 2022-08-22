PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.89.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Down 2.8 %

PACW opened at $28.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.62 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.14 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 35.95%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Monica L. Sparks acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,000. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,722,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,854,000 after purchasing an additional 336,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,835,000 after buying an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,493,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,666,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,624 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PacWest Bancorp by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,082,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,127 shares during the period. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

