Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 492 Shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. West Bancorporation comprises about 1.7% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.96% of West Bancorporation worth $8,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3,754.0% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 476.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 14,984 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in West Bancorporation by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTBA stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 29 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,566. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $422.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.93. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

West Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WTBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $26.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 41.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. West Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

