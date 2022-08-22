Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Sells 153 Shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Bank comprises approximately 1.9% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $10,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Metropolitan Bank by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $908,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MCB traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,913. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $60.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $843.95 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.31. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $155.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

