Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,214,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,750 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.89% of Destination XL Group worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Destination XL Group in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cannell & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of DXLG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.39. 504,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,577. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $275.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.61. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99.

Insider Activity at Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group ( OTCMKTS:DXLG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $127.66 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 227,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $1,011,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,743,179 shares in the company, valued at $47,807,146.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 441,757 shares of company stock worth $1,915,989. 20.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.