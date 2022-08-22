Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 3,140 Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

Chefs’ Warehouse Price Performance

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,818. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.68. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $42.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.76 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 116,367 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chefs’ Warehouse Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of specialty food products in the United States and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes approximately 50,000 stock-keeping units, such as specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.