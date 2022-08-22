Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 20,491 Shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,491 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Profire Energy were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $486,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 957,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,484,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.13. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,194. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 million, a PE ratio of 57.53 and a beta of 0.82. Profire Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $1.59.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Profire Energy had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Profire Energy, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

