Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Purchases 18,267 Shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,267 shares during the period. Alico comprises 1.5% of Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alico by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 332,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Alico by 9.1% in the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alico by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 126,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after buying an additional 39,590 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alico by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alico Stock Performance

ALCO stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.58. Alico, Inc. has a one year low of $31.81 and a one year high of $43.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.82.

Alico Announces Dividend

Alico ( NASDAQ:ALCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.27). Alico had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 34.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alico news, insider James Sampel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,622. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

Featured Stories

