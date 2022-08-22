Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,840 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,905 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 1.89% of Orrstown Financial Services worth $4,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orrstown Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 161.4% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 37,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 22,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of ORRF traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.67. 154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,365. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.81 and a 12-month high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $31.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.24 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

Orrstown Financial Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.