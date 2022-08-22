Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,233 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 0.92% of DMC Global worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,655,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,499,000 after buying an additional 424,910 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 658,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,070,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,415,000 after buying an additional 13,052 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in DMC Global by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 326,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,957,000 after buying an additional 189,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in DMC Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 282,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of DMC Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of BOOM stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $24.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,976. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.01. DMC Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $47.46.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

