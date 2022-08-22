Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.10. Pacific Biosciences of California shares last traded at $6.01, with a volume of 48,661 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PACB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $7.50 to $6.00 in a report on Sunday. Cowen lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

Pacific Biosciences of California Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 11.50, a quick ratio of 11.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a negative net margin of 147.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.