Orion Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,784,000 after purchasing an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,862,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,623,000 after purchasing an additional 90,344 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,194,000 after purchasing an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,823,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,766,000 after purchasing an additional 136,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $124.04. The stock had a trading volume of 492,483 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average of $123.65.

