Orion Capital Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.09.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA traded down $6.70 during trading on Monday, reaching $347.58. 42,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

