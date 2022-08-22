Orion Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,193 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen cut their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.64.

Visa stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.40. The stock had a trading volume of 66,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,807,051. The stock has a market cap of $397.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

