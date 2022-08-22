Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,360 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in InMode by 871.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in InMode by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in InMode by 650.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 938 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 28,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,123. InMode Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $99.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.32.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

