Orion Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) by 169.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services & Investments LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 21,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 902,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFIV traded down $0.50 on Monday, reaching $29.10. 21,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,130. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $35.63.

