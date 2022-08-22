Orion Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 12.2% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 94,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 13.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,419,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

BMAR traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,325. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07.

