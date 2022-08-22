Orion Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 91,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.5% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 533,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $134,205,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $25.69. 3,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,524. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.70. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.55 and a one year high of $29.33.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.