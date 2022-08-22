O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORLY. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,250.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 88,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,612,000 after acquiring an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 256.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 50,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,313,000 after acquiring an additional 35,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after acquiring an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $754.50.

In related news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.17, for a total transaction of $3,586,358.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,654,667.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 46,244 shares of company stock worth $33,330,855 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $730.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $665.38. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $562.90 and a 12-month high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

