Opus (OPT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.00

Opus (OPT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Opus has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Opus has a market cap of $20,461.74 and approximately $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Opus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

Opus Coin Profile

OPT is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org.

Opus Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.