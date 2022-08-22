OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

OneSpaWorld Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. The stock has a market cap of $866.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.38 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.63. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $12.51.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneSpaWorld

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $93,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,161,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,358.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $74,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,059 shares of company stock worth $271,356. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after buying an additional 73,196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,557,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,509 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,319,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 756,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,699,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

