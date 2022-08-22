ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $63.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795,456. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 106.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OKE. Mizuho raised their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton purchased 8,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

