OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $39.11

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.12.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Exploration & Production, Refining & Marketing, and Chemicals & Materials segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.