Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) Director Mark F. Albino Sells 3,425 Shares

Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) Director Mark F. Albino sold 3,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $411,102.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,078,768.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Omega Flex Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Omega Flex stock traded down $3.77 on Monday, reaching $113.78. The stock had a trading volume of 6,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 0.43. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.16 and a 1 year high of $161.39.

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $31.75 million for the quarter.

Omega Flex Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Flex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFLX. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omega Flex in the second quarter worth $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Flex in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Omega Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Omega Flex in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 236.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

About Omega Flex

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

