Olin (OLN) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Olin (NYSE: OLN) recently:

8/9/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $57.00.

8/2/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $73.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $69.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $60.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/1/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/29/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE OLN traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.01. 1,099,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,149. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.92. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 28,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,830,441.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,202.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,868 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

