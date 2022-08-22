Olaplex (OLPX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.10% 36.89% 6.50%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Olaplex and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 121 933 970 23 2.44

Valuation & Earnings

Olaplex presently has a consensus price target of $26.58, suggesting a potential upside of 79.82%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.79%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its peers.

This table compares Olaplex and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 36.95 Olaplex Competitors $4.02 billion $304.02 million 35.87

Olaplex’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.1% of Olaplex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Olaplex beats its peers on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Olaplex

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

