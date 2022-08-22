ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Hits $1.57 Million

ODUWA (OWC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,498.97 or 1.00063715 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00049354 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00027521 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001319 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.