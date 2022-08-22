Obyte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,609.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $15.18 or 0.00071463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001339 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,922 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Obyte

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

