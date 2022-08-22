Obyte Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,609.00 (GBYTE)

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $15.18 or 0.00071463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Obyte has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a market cap of $12.43 million and approximately $3,609.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001339 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000122 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- HYCON (HYC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Obyte (CRYPTO:GBYTE) is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 818,922 coins. Obyte’s official website is obyte.org. Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ObyteOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.
