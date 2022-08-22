OAX (OAX) Price Reaches $0.0608 on Major Exchanges

OAX (OAX) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000288 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded up 3.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,127.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004733 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003770 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002420 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00129355 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00032577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00081060 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

