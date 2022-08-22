NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Stewart Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Stewart Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,178 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 6.3% of Stewart Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Stewart Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $174.20 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $435.50 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.