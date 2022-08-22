NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s 9th Largest Position

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 857,714 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 180,227 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.3% of Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $234,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,954,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $174.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $436 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.38.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.03.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

