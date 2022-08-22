Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives $10.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut Noodles & Company from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Noodles & Company Price Performance

Noodles & Company stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $240.39 million, a PE ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.54. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $13.44.

Insider Transactions at Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company ( NASDAQ:NDLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $131.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 103,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $467,541.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 574,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,142. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 409,342 shares of company stock worth $1,899,508 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Noodles & Company

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $2,050,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $3,130,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,889,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,058,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 174,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.