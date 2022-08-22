Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.76-$1.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NOMD stock opened at $18.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $17.30 and a 12-month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

