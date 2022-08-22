NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,476,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,559 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $198,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

NIKE Price Performance

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NKE traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,333. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.99. The company has a market capitalization of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

