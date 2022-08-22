NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Bluestein R H & Co. LLC

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,179 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,701 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $23,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 6.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,476,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $198,645,000 after acquiring an additional 92,559 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 160,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $21,648,000 after buying an additional 13,002 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 14.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Stock Performance

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,312,724.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,064,333. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $174.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

