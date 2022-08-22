Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 52,750 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,750 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.22% of Webster Financial worth $21,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $482,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 65.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 43,944 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 59.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 513,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,820,000 after buying an additional 201,676 shares during the last quarter. 45.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Webster Financial

In related news, COO Luis Massiani sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $371,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Webster Financial Trading Down 2.6 %

WBS stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $607.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 106.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

