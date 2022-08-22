Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 46,315 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 46,315 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.11% of Northern Trust worth $26,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Northern Trust by 0.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 34.5% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 11,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $98.69. 9,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,481. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $89.68 and a 12 month high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $107.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.19.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

