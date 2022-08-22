Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,535 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nicholas Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,535 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.05% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock traded down $5.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $291.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,413. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $280.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on ODFL. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

