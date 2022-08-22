Nicholas Company Inc. Sells 3,300 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $53,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.29.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $131.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,726. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $175.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 737.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,827,768.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

