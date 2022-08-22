Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.12% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $16,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $202.92. 6,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.50 and a 52 week high of $212.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.73.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $482.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Articles

