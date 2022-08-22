Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 183,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,035 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $17,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WAB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 139,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,834,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,419,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB stock traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.15. 2,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WAB. Wolfe Research upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

