Nicholas Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 121,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $18,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 264,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,171,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,589,000 after purchasing an additional 30,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,522.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 69,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $12,473,794.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,021 shares of company stock worth $16,118,893 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,948. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

