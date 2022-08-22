Nicholas Company Inc. Has $68.42 Million Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nicholas Company Inc. lessened its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,655 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up about 1.2% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $68,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.79. The company had a trading volume of 74,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,845. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $86.70 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.13.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.13.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

