Nicholas Company Inc. Has $60.35 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 456,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $60,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,929,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408,445 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,791,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,540,000 after buying an additional 819,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,503,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,309,000 after buying an additional 290,045 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,089,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $936,654,000 after buying an additional 66,301 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $690,223,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE ICE traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $109.02. 27,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,209. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.32 and a 200-day moving average of $111.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.05 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The stock has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Argus reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.75.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $56,935.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,962.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

