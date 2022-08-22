Nicholas Company Inc. Has $49.41 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115,535 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned 0.08% of Boston Scientific worth $49,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.4 %

BSX stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 60,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,473,974. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.78 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Nelda J. Connors sold 16,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $668,939.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,877 shares in the company, valued at $202,785.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,264 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,673. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.55.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.