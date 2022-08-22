Nicholas Company Inc. Has $19.24 Million Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Nicholas Company Inc. cut its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,035 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BJ. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 37,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,496,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,222,000 after acquiring an additional 20,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,807,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,046,000 after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:BJ traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.93. 34,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,809. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $51.45 and a one year high of $77.47. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 71.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BJ. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

