Nicholas Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,570 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $36,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the first quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.8% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jackson P. Tai acquired 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $63,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 104,833,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,439,888,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 995,735 shares of company stock valued at $319,709,051. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $321.85. 30,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,101. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a market cap of $305.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.00.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

