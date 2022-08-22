Nicholas Company Inc. Buys 11,000 Shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 112,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $23,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1,730.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 775,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 652 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.00, for a total transaction of $174,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,924. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 33,355 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,671,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 775,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,177,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,350 shares of company stock worth $17,126,916 in the last ninety days. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCTY stock traded down $8.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $202.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.39. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $152.01 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCTY. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Paylocity from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paylocity from $240.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paylocity to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.19.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

