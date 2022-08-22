Nicholas Company Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 370,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,433,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $40,171.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,157 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,559.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $209,088.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 941,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,953,913.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,726 shares of company stock worth $624,677. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Stock Down 2.6 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT traded down $1.02 on Monday, reaching $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.30.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dynatrace from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.24.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

